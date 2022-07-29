Chennai corporation to plug leaking sewage lines

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: North Chennai could soon get relief from sewage leaks as the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is all set to strengthen the sewage pumping main from Tondiarpet to Kodungaiyur. This, along with two other sewage infrastructure projects at an estimated cost of Rs 172.5 crore, are to be taken up in the city.

“The project in north Chennai is expected to minimise sewage leaks in areas like Royapuram and Tondiarpet, up to Kodungaiyur. The funds have been sanctioned but we are waiting for the G.O. to be issued in order to call for tenders,” said a senior metro water official.

The present pumping main was laid over 50 years ago and due to this residents in several parts of north Chennai are suffering from sewage leaks that overflows to the streets and also enters homes. Operations of pumping stations are suspended for two-three days until the leaks are fixed, which further increases the chances for overflowing sewage.

With strengthening of sewage pumping main, the pumping station can be run continuously, said officials. “Even last week, Muthiyalu Street in Old Washermanpet was filled with sewage for days and pedestrians and commuters had a difficult time. The issue has been cropping up time and again over the last five years,” said P Vaishnavi, a resident of the area.

The other two metro water projects are: improving sewage collection system and providing lift stations in Thousand Lights constituency and strengthening the sewage pumping main in Alandur. “The gravity sewage system (where the sewage flow follows a gradient) that is presently in place in Alandur needs to be replaced since the present system has been damaged and usually lasts for only up to 5-7 years.

This will also be taken up as a part of the package,” said a metro water official. The projects are to be funded under various schemes, and 25% of the project cost would be met by the Infrastructure and Amenities funds.

CHENNAI: North Chennai could soon get relief from sewage leaks as the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is all set to strengthen the sewage pumping main from Tondiarpet to Kodungaiyur. This, along with two other sewage infrastructure projects at an estimated cost of Rs 172.5 crore, are to be taken up in the city. “The project in north Chennai is expected to minimise sewage leaks in areas like Royapuram and Tondiarpet, up to Kodungaiyur. The funds have been sanctioned but we are waiting for the G.O. to be issued in order to call for tenders,” said a senior metro water official. The present pumping main was laid over 50 years ago and due to this residents in several parts of north Chennai are suffering from sewage leaks that overflows to the streets and also enters homes. Operations of pumping stations are suspended for two-three days until the leaks are fixed, which further increases the chances for overflowing sewage. With strengthening of sewage pumping main, the pumping station can be run continuously, said officials. “Even last week, Muthiyalu Street in Old Washermanpet was filled with sewage for days and pedestrians and commuters had a difficult time. The issue has been cropping up time and again over the last five years,” said P Vaishnavi, a resident of the area. The other two metro water projects are: improving sewage collection system and providing lift stations in Thousand Lights constituency and strengthening the sewage pumping main in Alandur. “The gravity sewage system (where the sewage flow follows a gradient) that is presently in place in Alandur needs to be replaced since the present system has been damaged and usually lasts for only up to 5-7 years. This will also be taken up as a part of the package,” said a metro water official. The projects are to be funded under various schemes, and 25% of the project cost would be met by the Infrastructure and Amenities funds.