Mining will destroy Siruthavur lake near Chennai: Experts

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over the last few weeks, hundreds of tonnes of earth was mined out of Siruthavur lake, a prominent wetland just 45 km from Chennai. So far, 2,800 lorry loads were removed from the lake, and the Chengalpattu district administration granted permission to excavate another 2,225 loads by June 7, raising concerns of environmental degradation.

This is contrary to the State government's plan to notify 100 wetlands in the next five years under the TN Wetland Mission launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin. With over 225 species recorded, Siruthavur is an important birding hotspot in North Tamil Nadu. The site hosts the vanishing Oriental Pratincole and Indian Courser.

"The benthic life of a wetland develops over time on the undisturbed lake bed, which attracts birds and fish. Unplanned and unscientific dredging disturbs the lake-bed ecosystem and sediment gradient drastically, which will then take years to form again," said M Yuvan from the Madras Naturalists Society.

Water Resources Department (WRD) senior officials claim the lake was not a notified wetland, and mining was being done with permission from the Collector and Department of Mines. But, the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority termed it a violation of Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, and a Supreme Court order.

When The New Indian Express visited Siruthavur on Monday, trucks and heavy machinery were in action. Earth was removed to the depth of 4-9 feet. As per the official records, a third-party contractor was given permission by Collector Rahul Nadh to excavate a whopping 30,150 cubic meters.

Deepak Srivastava, member secretary of State Wetland Authority, told The New Indian Express: "As per Rule 4 of Wetland Rules, conversion of non-wetland, including encroachment, is prohibited. Only selective dredging to strengthen the wetland bund is allowed."

A proposal must be put forth before the Wetland Authority's technical committee, which will then assess and recommend the project to the National Wetland Committee for final approval, he said, adding that no such proposal was received.

In 2017, the SC passed an order directing application of Rule 4 to around 2,01,503 wetlands, which have an area of over 2.25 hectares and were mapped by Union Environment Ministry as part of the National Wetland Inventory and Assessment project.

"In Tamil Nadu, 24,684 wetlands were mapped, including Siruthavur lake. I had already written to all Collectors to inventorise wetlands and protect them. This order is binding on all States," added Srivastava. When contacted, Addl Chief Secretary (Environment) Supriya Sahu said she would take up the issue with Collector Rahul Nadh.

A Muthiah, WRD Superintending Engineer, Palar Basin Circle, said, "Siruthavur is not a notified wetland. We can't remove earth only from a notified area. The third-party contractor is paying Rs 800 a lorry load to the government and there is demand for earth for laying roads and construction works."

"There are many proposals pending from the National Highways Authority of India alone. The wetland authority put forth proposals to declare four reservoirs, including Chembarambakkam and Poondi as wetlands, which can't be done," he said.

Out of 80 proposals submitted in a meeting held on Monday, we objected to 63 proposals, he added.