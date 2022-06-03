STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Bangladesh Railway Minister Mohd Nurul Islam Sujan visits Chennai's Integral Coach Factory

The minister inspected production facilities at LHB Shed of ICF and coaches such as LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) and Vistadome coaches, 

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh Railway Minister Mohd Nurul Islam Sujan inspects a coach at ICF Chennai

Bangladesh Railway Minister Mohd Nurul Islam Sujan inspects a coach at ICF Chennai. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bangladesh Railway Minister Mohd Nurul Islam Sujan, who visited the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai on Thursday, said a team of officials from Bangladesh Railways would soon visit the facility to expedite export of coaches from ICF to Bangladesh.

During his interaction with ICF General Manager A K Agarwal and other officials, Sajan said Bangladesh is converting meter gauge tracks to broad gauge and LHB coaches from ICF would be of great help in modernising Bangladesh Railways, a statement issued by the coach factory said. 

The minister inspected production facilities at LHB Shed of ICF and coaches such as LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) and Vistadome coaches, LHB AC 2-tier and 3-tier coaches and air-conditioned self 
propelled inspection cars (SPIC) manufactured by the unit. 

He expressed hope that Bangladesh Railways will explore the possibility of importing train sets for mass commutation such as Diesel Electrical Multiple Unit (DEMU) that were exported to Sri Lanka and Nepal by ICF recently. 

Recalling the sacrifices of Indian soldiers in Bangladesh’s freedom struggle, the minister said his country would maintain its relationship with India forever. Sujan said he was impressed with Vande Bharat and other coaches made at the facility.

In the past, ICF had exported various types of coaches such as meter gauge first class, MG dining car, MG second class, MG power car, MG postal and parcel van for a value of about Rs 100 crore, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICF Chennai Integral Coach Factory Bangladesh Railways Mohd Nurul Islam Sujan
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp