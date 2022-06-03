Bangladesh Railway Minister Mohd Nurul Islam Sujan visits Chennai's Integral Coach Factory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bangladesh Railway Minister Mohd Nurul Islam Sujan, who visited the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai on Thursday, said a team of officials from Bangladesh Railways would soon visit the facility to expedite export of coaches from ICF to Bangladesh.

During his interaction with ICF General Manager A K Agarwal and other officials, Sajan said Bangladesh is converting meter gauge tracks to broad gauge and LHB coaches from ICF would be of great help in modernising Bangladesh Railways, a statement issued by the coach factory said.

The minister inspected production facilities at LHB Shed of ICF and coaches such as LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) and Vistadome coaches, LHB AC 2-tier and 3-tier coaches and air-conditioned self

propelled inspection cars (SPIC) manufactured by the unit.

He expressed hope that Bangladesh Railways will explore the possibility of importing train sets for mass commutation such as Diesel Electrical Multiple Unit (DEMU) that were exported to Sri Lanka and Nepal by ICF recently.

Recalling the sacrifices of Indian soldiers in Bangladesh’s freedom struggle, the minister said his country would maintain its relationship with India forever. Sujan said he was impressed with Vande Bharat and other coaches made at the facility.

In the past, ICF had exported various types of coaches such as meter gauge first class, MG dining car, MG second class, MG power car, MG postal and parcel van for a value of about Rs 100 crore, the statement said.