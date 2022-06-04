Residents of South Chennai lose sleep over power cuts since one week

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rising temperatures and unscheduled power cuts even in the middle of the night have been giving residents of South Chennai, including those in Medavakkam, Madipakkam, Adhambakkam and surrounding areas, sleepless nights for the past one week.

A 62-year-old woman S Uma of Medavakkam said, "As the mercury rises, the heat becomes unbearable and power cuts during the night adds to the woes. We have been facing frequent power cuts for the past one week. Despite lodging complaints with the officials, nothing has been done."

Another resident J Raghav from Adhambakkam said, on Thursday night, he witnessed power cuts and fluctuation. He was working the night shift from home. Despite a three-phase connection I was unable to work on my laptop, he said.

"The electric motor to draw groundwater got damaged due to voltage fluctuation. I had to spend Rs 500 to restore it. Other expensive electronic items also get damaged to voltage fluctuation," said M Vinoth of Madipakkam.

A senior TANGEDCO official told The New Indian Express that the transformers at Medavakkam and Adhambakkam developed problems. They were identified and rectified as soon as possible. Otherwise, there were no power outages.