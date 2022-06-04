Underground cable work in Chennai to be over before northeast monsoon: TANGEDCO

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: TANGEDCO has intensified laying of underground cables in the city and suburbs and work is expected to be over before the northeast monsoon. A senior TANGEDCO official said, at present, UG cable work was being carried out in five divisions - Tambaram, Adyar, Perambur, Avadi and IT corridor - at Rs 1,011.31. It will cover 3,583.55 km.

TANGEDCO has obtained a loan from Power Finance Corporation for this project. Another official said, "We expected to complete the work by 2020, but were unable to due to several reasons, including the pandemic, shortages of raw materials, workers, and fund allocation. Now, due to the Russian-Ukraine war there is shortage in supply of Aluminum and we are managing with the available raw materials."

TANGEDCO has also initiated UG cable work in Delta districts.