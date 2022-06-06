Damaged roads lay traps for Mugalivakkam residents

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Kamakshi Nagar at Mugalivakkam are grappling with bad roads for a year now. The roads in the area were first dug up a year ago for Metro water pipeline work and ever since, it has been relaid and dug up multiple times, say residents.

“The area still does not have piped water. Yet the very same department has been wrecking our nerves. They lay pipelines, relay the road and get back to digging up the roads again stating that pipelines are damaged. It is a waste of taxpayer’s money,” said a local resident on condition of anonymity. A road in the area was most recently dug up two weeks ago.

When contacted, officials of the Metro Water blamed the corporation workers, who in turn blamed the Metro Water workers. “While road was being laid, a drainage pipe was damaged. If not repaired, the road caves in similar to many other places in the city. But, we are currently undertaking repair work, which will be completed in a couple of days,” said a Metro Water official.

On the other hand, an official from the corporation said it is the delay by the Metro Water which is causing hardship for the people. Amid all this, residents and motorists have been suffering. “There are huge holes on the road and no warning signs or barricades. The place is a mess when it rains as the entire area becomes slushy. Additionally, the government must clearly state the amount of funds that had gone into the relaying and digging up of the roads,” mentioned R Jyothi, another resident.