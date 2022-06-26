Thiru Vi Ka Nagar ‘power’less after renovation work

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the corporation taking up renovation of the bridge on Stephenson Road and stormwater drain work on Perambur High Road, residents of Jamalia and surrounding areas in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone have been facing prolonged and unscheduled power cuts. They said that while power outages had occurred at night for the past six months, in the last week, the supply has been interrupted even during the day.

“There was a 22-hour power cut in Jamalia from Tuesday night. We had to call Tangedco engineers several times before it was restored. We had been complaining about power cuts at night since the bridge work began, but it has now become unbearable with supply being interrupted even during the day. Several people working from home are affected,” said Lokabiraman, a resident.

They also complained that they are made to wait for long when they call the helpline. “Maintenance of the junction boxes has not been taken up for a long time. On a cross street in Jamalia, which is around 80 m long, cables have been damaged seven times. When asked, why there is no permanent solution, officials say there is a shortage of cables. We have been daily calling the engineers and helpline,” said G Umapathy, another resident.

Tangedco officials said the damaged electric cables have been cut since work on two major projects is under way. “Two main electric cable lines from the Pulianthope sub-station are in the path where the bridge work is under way. We are taking up cable jointing work in several places. Only when work on the stormwater drains and bridge is completed will the cables be replaced,” said an official. Meanwhile, corporation officials said they give Tangedco cable joint kits whenever a cable is damaged, and keep Tangedco informed about their work.