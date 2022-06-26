TN mulls logistics infra along Chennai's Outer Ring Road

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) is exploring the possibility to develop logistics-related facilities on a 13km stretch between Redhills and Arunamadai junctions on the 62km-long Outer Ring Road (ORR).Sources said the land belongs to Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and the authority has planned to undertake a joint study with TIDCO to develop facilities like warehouses, truck terminals, and truck bays.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan had announced in the last budget session that 50 metres on either side of the ORR will be used for commercial development.TIDCO sources said the proposal is in initial stage and the CMDA has to initiate a feasibility study first. “We went and inspected the land,” a TIDCO official said. TIDCO, the nodal agency for developing logistics sector in Tamil Nadu, is also expected to come out with a ‘State Integrated Logistics Plan and Policy’ soon.

Currently, TIDCO is a stakeholder in the 158-acre Mappedu multimodal logistic park that will act as a world-class logistic aggregation point for various cargo. CMDA owns 50-metre strip of land abutting ORR along the entire stretch for about 270 hectares. The ORR was developed as per the First Master Plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area to relieve traffic congestion in the city. The Second Master Plan has also identified areas along ORR as potential areas for future growth.