A fruitful match

Sandhya Kumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Social media’s chokehold over us netizens is fascinating and alarming, especially in the pandemic era where fitness has become an acute priority. And in an attempt to achieve this, curating an enriching diet with a combination of fruits and veggies seems to be the ideal resort.

However, puritans of health believe that some combination of fruits can hamper one’s digestive system, some others seem to refute the claim. Preethi Rahul, a registered dietitian, offers, “Every fruit has a different rate of digestion and absorption in the body, and mixing them can cause multiple problems in the digestive system such as bloating, nausea etc.”

While she maintains that combining fruits which fall under similar categories is good for the body, she insists on being aware of what to eat and how to pair. “Ideally, it is good to have two different fruits a day. Knowing what to pair with what and when to consume it is key.

It’s always better to have fruits in between meals or as a snack and not as a dessert right after a meal as it increases blood glucose levels,” she informs. Offering some fruit wisdom to the less-initiated, Preethi shares a a curated list of dos and dont’s while combining fruits.

Do not mix: Melons with other fruits

Why? Musk melon and watermelon have high water content. Therefore, they tend to be digested faster than fruits. This can lead to indigestion if combined with other fruits.

Ideal pair: Mix melons with other melons as they have high water content and are rich in vitamin C, antioxidants and amino acids like l-Citrulline, all of which are essential for a robust immune system.

Do not mix: Acidic and sub-acidic fruits with sweet fruits

Why? Mixing acidic and sub-acidic fruits like strawberries, apples, peaches etc. with sweet fruits like bananas can inhibit digestion and is known to cause headaches, nausea and acidosis.

Ideal pair: Mixing fruits with high levels of acidity with those fruits with low levels of acidity can be very beneficial. For example, blackberries (highly acidic) when consumed with grapes (low levels of acidity) produce large amounts of antioxidants. These antioxidants are known to aid anti-ageing, and also inhibit tumour growth. Mixing berries with other berries is also beneficial as they help increase antioxidant levels.

Do not mix: Papaya and lemon

Why? This combination is known to cause anaemia and haemoglobin imbalance in individuals.

Ideal pair: Combining papaya with kiwi and guava proves beneficial to the body as these fruits have similar properties. All three fruits have high content of vitamins A, C and potassium that are favourable for the immune system.