STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN chapter of CII gets new office-bearers

Arya has been closely associated with Confederation of Indian Industry and was the Vice Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council during the year 2021-22.

Published: 05th March 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Confederation of Indian Industry

Confederation of Indian Industry (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Satyakam Arya, managing director and chief executive officer of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd and Shankar Vanavarayar, Executive Director, ABT Industries Ltd, Coimbatore have been elected as Chairman and vice-chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Tamil Nadu State Council respectively for the year 2022-23.

Arya has been closely associated with Confederation of Indian Industry and was the Vice Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council during the year 2021-22. He was also the Co-Chairman of Manufacturing Sub-Committee of Confederation of Indian Industry Southern Region in 2020-21 and was the Chairman of Tamil Nadu CEO Forum in 2020-21. He is also a member of the SIAM Executive Council.

Vanavarayar is the Executive Director of ABT Industries Ltd, which is a part of the Sakthi Group. He is also the President of Kumaraguru Institutions, Coimbatore which has under its fold, Kumaraguru College of Technology, Business School, College of Liberal Arts & Science, and the Institute of Agriculture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Confederation of Indian Industry Tamil Nadu
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp