TN chapter of CII gets new office-bearers

CHENNAI: Satyakam Arya, managing director and chief executive officer of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd and Shankar Vanavarayar, Executive Director, ABT Industries Ltd, Coimbatore have been elected as Chairman and vice-chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Tamil Nadu State Council respectively for the year 2022-23.

Arya has been closely associated with Confederation of Indian Industry and was the Vice Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council during the year 2021-22. He was also the Co-Chairman of Manufacturing Sub-Committee of Confederation of Indian Industry Southern Region in 2020-21 and was the Chairman of Tamil Nadu CEO Forum in 2020-21. He is also a member of the SIAM Executive Council.

Vanavarayar is the Executive Director of ABT Industries Ltd, which is a part of the Sakthi Group. He is also the President of Kumaraguru Institutions, Coimbatore which has under its fold, Kumaraguru College of Technology, Business School, College of Liberal Arts & Science, and the Institute of Agriculture.