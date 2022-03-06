Finally, Chennai Metro passengers to get last mile connectivity

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a huge relief to commuters, Chennai Metro Rail will now offer last mile connectivity services at its stations by tying up with taxi service platform Uber and bike taxi aggregator Rapido.

Rajesh Chaturvedi, director (systems and operations), inaugurated the last mile connectivity initiatives on Saturday at Koyambedu Metro station. With the Metro ridership crossing 31 lakh a month, Chennai Metro has tied up with Uber Autos for services at five Metro stations.

For the first phase of this initiative, exclusive designated zones have been set up at Guindy, Alandur, Egmore, Koyambedu and Thirumangalam stations, enabling users to have an enhanced and seamless commuting experience.

Uber will also ensure riders have access to Uber autos round-the-clock at these stations. Additionally, it has rolled out a promotional 20 per cent discount (max discount `50) on auto rides to and from these five Metro stations. The offer will be valid until August 31, 2022.

Similarly, Rapido will provide last-mile services at a total of 22 Metro stations, including the Airport, Alandur, Egmore and Central. Rapido also provides a 30 per cent discount on rides to and from the Metro stations. To avail the service, passengers can download the Rapido app.