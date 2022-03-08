STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Unreserved coaches to be restored

The Southern Railway announced that unreserved coaches will be restored in 192 trains running through six zones — Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy, Salem, Palakkad, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 08th March 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Southern Railway

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway announced that unreserved coaches will be restored in 192 trains running through six zones — Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy, Salem, Palakkad, and Thiruvananthapuram. This will be done in a phased manner between March 10 and May 1, said a statement from the railways on Monday. The move follows a directive by the Railway Board.

During the pandemic, regular trains were renamed as reserved specials, thereby converting unreserved coaches into second-class reserved ones. Although these trains have since been reverted to regular ones, the coaches continue to be reserved, except in high-demand trains.

The restoration will be done on March 10, 16, and 20; April 1, 6, and 20; and May 1. Passengers may obtain full refund for tickets booked in such coaches. SMS will be sent to the registered mobile numbers of passengers regarding such cancellation of tickets, the railway added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern Railway
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp