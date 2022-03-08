Unreserved coaches to be restored

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway announced that unreserved coaches will be restored in 192 trains running through six zones — Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy, Salem, Palakkad, and Thiruvananthapuram. This will be done in a phased manner between March 10 and May 1, said a statement from the railways on Monday. The move follows a directive by the Railway Board.

During the pandemic, regular trains were renamed as reserved specials, thereby converting unreserved coaches into second-class reserved ones. Although these trains have since been reverted to regular ones, the coaches continue to be reserved, except in high-demand trains.

The restoration will be done on March 10, 16, and 20; April 1, 6, and 20; and May 1. Passengers may obtain full refund for tickets booked in such coaches. SMS will be sent to the registered mobile numbers of passengers regarding such cancellation of tickets, the railway added.