Two held for availing loan with forged documents

Published: 11th March 2022 06:34 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Bank Fraud wing of the Central Crime Branch arrested two people on Wednesday for allegedly availing a loan of `1 crore from Punjab & Sind Bank by providing forged documents. 

The accused, S Gubendran alias Babu (39) and C Sadhasivam (42), got the loan by saying Gubendran owns a company named Sri Vinayaka Traders, the police said, adding that they submitted documents of land in Arakkonam.

The bank manager later lodged a complaint - saying the duo provided forged documents and failed to repay the loan - based on which the accused were arrested. An investigation revealed that no such company exists, and Gubendran was Sadhasivam’s driver. Sadhasivam, who acted as the guarantor, was the mastermind.

Youth falls from train, dies
Chennai: A 19-year-old college student who was travelling on a suburban train died, after he allegedly slipped. His friend, who also fell down, sustained grievous injuries. The deceased was identified as V Venkatesan (19), from Perumbakkam, and the injured is T Vijay (19), from Tiruvallur district. “On Wednesday evening, they fell between Perambur and Perambur Loco stations,” said a police officer. 

Man killed in accident
Chennai: A 24-year-old man who was returning home after dropping his friend at the Chennai Airport died after his car hit the median and turned turtle. The deceased was identified as M Mugunthan (24), a mechanical engineer from Tiruchy. “On Thursday at around 2.30 am, Mugunthan dropped off his friend at the airport and was returning when the accident took place,” said a police officer. 

