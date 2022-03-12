STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tambaram-Chengalpattu third railway line operational, to ease congestion

Will mainly be used for suburban trains, while express trains will use the existing track

Published: 12th March 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

The third railway line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu | Express

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six months after completion of the third rail line project between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, the 31-km broad gauge line became operational recently. With the new line expected to ease congestion in the section, rail passengers have demanded that the railways cut the travel time of express and weekly trains.

Until now, both express and suburban trains were operated in two lines, resulting in halting of express trains during peak hours. The utilisation of two lines surpassed 100 per cent a decade ago. According to official sources, the third line is functioning as an up-line and facilitating movement of trains from Chengalpattu to Tambaram.

“As of now, only a handful of Beach-bound trains from Chengalpattu are being operated on the third line. The new line will predominately be used for suburban trains. The express trains will run in the existing line,” said a railway official.

As of March 2019, the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu stretch catered to more than five lakh passengers with 252 services a day. At present, 23 daily express and seven weekly express run through Chengalpattu-Tambaram section per day. Barring the superfast trains, which cover the distance in 28 minutes, weekly and daily trains were given slack time to match the delay and this is causing hardship to commuters.

The Puducherry-Chennai Egmore Express takes 43 minutes to reach Tambaram from Chengalpattu. Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore Sethu and Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Express are given 33 minutes and Nagercoil-Tambaram triweekly Express and Nagercoil -Tambaram Antyodaya Express cover the distance in 55 and 60 minutes respectively.

Puducherry-Bhubaneswar SF Express covers the distance in 70 minutes and  Rameswaram- Ajmer Express in 90 minutes. S Murgavel, a commuter, said, “Puducherry-Egmore train is largely used by office-goers. The third line would reduce travel time.” A railway official said, “We have just commenced operations, and travel time will be reviewed soon.”

