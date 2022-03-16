STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Passengers want mobile ticket facility resumed for express, superfast trains

Even as the general class coaches are being reintroduced in regular trains, the mobile ticketing facility for express and superfast trains is yet to be resume in UTS mobile app.

Published: 16th March 2022 07:23 AM

A total of 82 train services will resume operations and these services will spread over the entire network of the South Central Railways. 

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the general class coaches are being reintroduced in regular trains, the mobile ticketing facility for express and superfast trains is yet to be resume in UTS mobile app.A section of rail passengers from Chengalpattu, Arakkonam and Gummidipundi who regularly switch between suburban and express trains for commutation have demanded the railways resume the e-ticket facility for superfast trains. Particularly, those passengers who prefer making payment through ‘digital mode’ said the absence of UTS facility causes a lot of inconveniences.

K Jeevarathnam, a passenger from Jolarpettai said, “I have been making payments for all my purchases through mobile phones for the past two years. A few days ago, I spent nearly 20 minutes to withdraw money from an ATM and purchased a general class ticket at Arakkonam railway station. The UTS app has no option to purchase unreserved tickets for superfast trains.”

Apart from regular trains, unreserved coaches were fully restored in the Tambaram - Nagercoil Antyodaya Express on Monday.Kumar Sakthi, a passenger from Chengalpattu said, “During the pandemic, due to absence of unreserved coaches I have been purchasing regular season tickets. Now I’m forced to go to the ticket counter to purchase a supplementary ticket whenever I prefer to travel in superfast trains. If there is a mobile ticket option, I would avoid going to the counter.”A railway official said, “The matter will be looked into and necessary action will be taken.”

