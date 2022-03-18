SHOCKING: 102-year-old gets 15 years in jail for sexual assault of minor girl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur Mahila Court sentenced a 102-year-old man to 15 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for sexually assaulting a class 5 girl in 2018. In July 2018, Avadi All Women Police registered a case against K Parasuraman, who was 99 then. Parasuraman who is a retired headmaster from a government school, lived in Senneerkuppam. Parasuraman constructed five houses next to his and leased it.

“A family rented the house next to his and the couple had a 10-year-old girl. On July 6, the child suffered a stomachache. When the parents enquired if she ate something at school, the girl told her parents that the elderly man next door had sexually abused her. Agitated by this, the child’s father picked up an argument with the elderly man,” said inspector Latha, who investigated the case in 2018.

The police picked up Parasuraman from his house and during interrogation he admitted to his crime. Parasuraman was arrested under charges of penetrative sexual assault and remanded in judicial custody. Almost 3.5 years later, the trial was conducted and Parasuraman was convicted for a term of 15 years (10 years rigorous & 5 years simple imprisonment). The court also awarded compensation of Rs 45,000 to the victim. Parasuraman was lodged in Puzhal Prison. Parasuraman has five daughters and two sons.