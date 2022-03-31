A cybolimb therapy centre for Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sree Balaji Medical College recently launched a Cybolimb Rehabilitation Facility at the college. The one-of-its-kind centre was inaugurated by DrVeerabahu, advisor to the college and managing director of Cybernoid Healthcare. This is a joint programme by Sree Balaji Medical College and Cybernoid Healthcare Pvt Ltd. This is a Center of Excellence to function in Sree Balaji Medical College, which is a constitute of Bharat Institute of Higher Education and Research.

This facility is said to be equipped with Cybolimb exoskeletons for providing locomotion-based physiotherapy, targeting paraplegic, and post-recovery patients, and those with neuro disorders. Dr Gunasekaran, director of the medical college, explained, “This is a one-of-its-kind innovation centre for paraplegic patients, who are given the feeling of walking with their own paralysed limbs, which is not possible by drug therapy. This is a free-of-cost facility and we encourage those in need to utilise it. It’s been a pleasure working with Cybernoid and its managing director Veerabahu.”

Dr WMS Johnson, dean, had presented the welcome address and Dr P Sasikumar, medicalsuperintendent, concluded the event with a vote of thanks. Doctors from various departments of the college were present. Cybernoid’s director, Sridar Swamy, and staff were also present.