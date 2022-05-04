Tangedco told to ensure power supply to schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has directed TANGEDCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply to schools with the board exams set to begin.

A senior official told TNIE, “We have instructed all district superintending engineers to monitor the situation closely. To check transmission lines, poles, and transformers nearby schools, a special technical team has also been formed in all districts,” he added.

Besides, the officials were also directed to maintain a three-phase power supply to the examination centres till the end of this month. Planned shut-downs, periodical maintenance works of sub-stations and feeders would be avoided during this period, the official added.