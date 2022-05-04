STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tangedco told to ensure power supply to schools

The State government has directed TANGEDCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply to schools with the board exams set to begin.

Published: 04th May 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, TANGEDCO

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has directed TANGEDCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply to schools with the board exams set to begin.

A senior official told TNIE, “We have instructed all district superintending engineers to monitor the situation closely. To check transmission lines, poles, and transformers nearby schools, a special technical team has also been formed in all districts,” he added.

Besides, the officials were also directed to maintain a three-phase power supply to the examination centres till the end of this month. Planned shut-downs, periodical maintenance works of sub-stations and feeders would be avoided during this period, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tangedco
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp