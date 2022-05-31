Chennai Metro: Multi-decked transport corridor along OMR unlikely

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The proposed multi-decked elevated transport corridor along Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) for Chennai Metro Rail and State highways seems unlikely. Chennai Metro has independently awarded tender to construct a 10-km elevated stretch, including an elevated ramp and 10 elevated metro stations for Corridor-3 under Phase-II of Chennai Metro Rail project.

The Metro project, underground till Tidel Park, was to become an elevated stretch before SRP Tools Junction. Similarly, the State government planned an elevated IT Expressway corridor from Taramani to Siruseri under Phase-I and Siruseri to Mahabalipuram under Phase-II along Old Mahabalipuram Road. Plans were to merge both the projects. Initially, it was proposed to take up the Old Mahabalipuram Phase-I project from Taramani to Siruseri, which is about 18-km long.

A double-decker viaduct was to be constructed to carry Old Mahabalipuram’s IT Expressway on level-1 and Chennai Metro’s corridor-3 on level-2. Initially, a single pier of 2.50-m wide was proposed in the Central median. This was to have a vertical clearance of 5.5m and be dual decker elevated corridor at certain places and at times triple-decked one. But the tender was cancelled in 2021 due to a major redesign of the viaduct.

Now, viaducts for the metro and expressway will be built separately. “Chennai Metro plans the project in the central median. We haven’t ruled out the multi-decked corridor. We may go in for second level after rise in traffic,” an official source said. The metro rail tender awarded to L&T is a re-tender of the 118.9-km Phase II Package which got three bids in 2021. The 10 stations include Nehru Nagar, and Sholinganallur among others. It is to be built in 35 months.