Trains cancelled between Beach and Chengalpattu
To facilitate engineering maintenance, Southern Railway has announced partial or full cancellation of suburban and express trains in Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu section on Wednesday.
Published: 31st May 2022 07:10 AM | Last Updated: 31st May 2022 07:10 AM | A+A A-
In lieu of cancelled suburban trains, around 15 trains will be operated from Beach to Chengalpattu, Tirumalpur, Kancheepuram and Arkakonam between 9 am and 1 pm.