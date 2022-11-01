Home Cities Chennai

EB pole falls on fuel tanker but mishap averted in Chennai

The electricity was disconnected for an hour and the pole was restored, and they alighted safely, said the police.

electricity pole

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A disaster was averted due to the presence of mind of a lorry driver and cleaner after an electrical pole fell on a fuel lorry near Porur on Monday. 

At 11 am, two lorries were on Porur Garden Road. The lorry in the front pulled down an electric wire causing the post to fall on the second one. “The vehicles were diverted through the narrow road because of Metro Rail work on the highway. The first truck carrying machinery took a right turn from Porur Garden Road and the driver did not notice an overhead cable got stuck on the machinery,” said the officer.

CCTV clips, the post broke and fell on the second lorry carrying fuel to a nearby petrol bunk. “The driver and cleaner were smart enough not to touch the door or try to escape. They could have been electrocuted,” said the officer. The electricity was disconnected for an hour and the pole was restored, and they alighted safely, said the police.

