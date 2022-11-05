Honkakus— Mysteries for thrill-seekers

Sreedevi Jayachandran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ladybug, the veteran assassin portrayed by Brad Pitt in his latest movie Bullet Train, captivated audiences across the globe with his quirkiness and sense of humour. But, only a few are aware that this action comedy thriller is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle (titled Bullet Train in its UK and US editions) by Kotaro Isaka.

The novel follows several hitmen aboard a Tohoku Shinkansen Hayate train, each on a different mission, interconnected in some way. This propulsive, satirical thriller was a massive bestseller in Japan.

Over the past few years, Japanese detective fiction gained more popularity among global readers. From locked-room mysteries and whodunnits to decades-long murder tales and psychological thrillers, Japanese crime literature presents a vast range of subgenres that suits all tastes. For a mystery lover, nothing gives more happiness than being engrossed in a book that challenges the little grey cells.

The bookworm in me was introduced to Japanese detective fiction by a dear friend. And to be honest, being a fan of sleuths like Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot, I was not sure whether it would pique my interest. But, The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino proved me wrong.

The plot of how a math geek devises the perfect cover-up to clear his loved one of murder is so ingenious that it will put you on the edge of your seat. Higashino won numerous awards for the novel, including the 134th Naoki Prize. Notably, the Malayalam movie Drishyam was inspired by it.

The Japanese mystery novels (honkaku) of the 20th century and beyond offer some of the finest detective stories ever penned. Authors like Seishi Yokomizo, Soji Shimada, and Masako Togawa created their golden age of honkaku.

Japanese literature vs western literature

While western mystery fiction focuses more on cause and effect, Japanese novels focus more on the emotional aspect. In Japanese detective fiction, the modus operandi and motive behind the crime gather more prominence than the simple quest to find the killer.

In Japan, there is a model of storytelling known as kishotenketsu that is structured around four parts. In part one, the characters are introduced, and in part two, the readers are given a broader view of the story. In part three, an unexpected turn of events (twist) occurs and often recontextualises the previous events of the story. And part four is the conclusion.

The key difference is that western storytelling depends on ‘conflict’, while kishotenketsu doesn’t. In some of the best Japanese mysteries, the main character is often introduced only in the middle of the story and instead of trying to do everything alone, the detective often relies on teamwork and the kindness of others.

Here are some of the interesting Japanese novels — all available in English translation — which you can add to your reading list. These mysteries will surely take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions filled with quirky characters, puzzles and mind-blowing endings.

The Inugami Curse

This fiendish, intricately plotted classic mystery by Seishi Yokomizo, features detective Kosuke Kindaichi. At the death of the head of the Inugami Clan, the strange details of his will are revealed and a series of gruesome murders ensue. Kindaichi must unravel the clan’s terrible secrets of forbidden liaisons, monstrous cruelty, and hidden identities to find the murderer.

The Tokyo Zodiac Murder

This is the debut mystery novel of Soji Shimada, the musician and writer who is best known as an author of over 100 mystery novels. The astrologer and self-styled detective Kiyoshi Mitarai must solve a mystery that has baffled Japan for 40 years in one week.

The author challenges us to solve the gruesome murders and claims that every clue necessary will be included in the text, and that the characters will have no unfair advantage over the reader. The novel, which is divided into several sections, will surely set your heart racing.

Inspector Imanishi Investigates

A body is found under the rails of a train in the wee hours of a 1960s Tokyo morning, with the victim’s face brutally damaged. The police find it impossible to identify the victim. And there are only two clues. Inspector Imanishi must solve this baffling crime. This well-paced, brilliantly crafted mystery by Seicho Matsumoto is simply unputdownable.

Journey Under The Midnight Sun

This masterpiece from Keigo Higashino will keep you guessing till the end. The novel takes place over a span of decades. In Osaka, 1972, when a group of children playing inside a building discovers the body of a pawnshop owner, Detective Sasagaki soon finds himself out of leads. The novel attracted adaptations, including a stage drama, a Japanese TV series in 2006 and Korean and Japanese movies.

The Honjin Murders

A perfect locked room mystery by Seishi Yokomizo, the novel introduces Kosuke Kindaichi, a fictional detective, who must solve a murder that takes place in an isolated mansion (honjin) blanketed in snow. It won the Mystery Writers of Japan Award in 1948. The novel also delves into the traditions and customs of rural Japan in the early 20th century.

