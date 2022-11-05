Teenager electrocuted at Korukkupet railway yard in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old boy sustained 60-degree burns allegedly after he touched a high-voltage electric wire at Korukkupet railway yard on Friday, and is admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

According to Korukkupet Railway police, the boy was identified as Irfan, a first-year college student. He visited his father who works at the railway yard as a load man.

Irfan climbed atop a lorry to fetch a tarpaulin sheet when he allegedly accidentally touched a high-voltage electric wire. He was thrown off the lorry and fell to the ground. He was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital, from where he was referred to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. An investigation is currently on.



