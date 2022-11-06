Home Cities Chennai

Thirumayilai metro design grabs eyeballs at Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo in Kochi

Four tunnel boring machines (TBM) will be deployed in the construction of this station, which will intersect at different levels.

Published: 06th November 2022 04:01 AM

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail’s model of the Thirumayilai underground interchange metro station was displayed at the ongoing three-day Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo held in Kochi, which sparked interest among attendees.

Thirumayilai will be an interchange between Corridor 3 (Madhavaram to Sholinganallur) and Corridor 4 (Poonamallee Bypass to Lighthouse). The T-shaped station will have two tunnels in Corridor 3 and a parallel tunnel in Corridor 4.

To be constructed at a depth of 35 metres, the station will have a concourse and three platforms - The commercial level, the Upper platform, and the Island and Lower platform.

Four tunnel boring machines (TBM) will be deployed in the construction of this station, which will intersect at different levels. It will have five entry points, which will make it more accessible. The top-down and bottom-up sequences of construction will be followed that will have multi-modal connectivity to the MRTS Thirumayilai station, Luz Bus stop, and Kapaleeshwarar temple.

