TN PWD Minister EV Velu inspects road, civic works at Saidapet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PWD Minister EV Velu on Wednesday inspected the government employees’ quarters, parking area, and stormwater drain on Thadandar Street in Saidapet in the city.

Following the inspection, the minister told reporters that government employees working with various departments were staying in apartments there and officials have been directed to demolish old buildings and build new ones.

The minister also examined sewage lines and ongoing road work in the area. He also inspected the 19-story ‘B’ block building being constructed at a cost of 88.49 crore. Construction of 10 floors has been completed and officials have been directed to complete the remaining work expeditiously, he said.

Chennai Corporation Deputy Mayor Maheskumar and officials accompanied the minister.

