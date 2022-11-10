Home Cities Chennai

Preserving the past

The workshop will be held on Friday at Dakshina Chitra Heritage Museum and on Saturday at Krea University.

Published: 10th November 2022 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

​ xThe event will be held at DakshinaChitra from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday ​

​ xThe event will be held at DakshinaChitra from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday ​

By Nikhil Jayakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A pet peeve of any heritage enthusiast in India is the less-than-ideal efforts that go into the conservation of the country’s priceless artefacts languishing in museums dotted across the country. Aiming to set things straight is this weekend's workshop.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, and the Stichting Restauratie Atelier Limburg (SRAL), the Netherlands, are joining hands with Dakshina Chitra Heritage Museum and Krea University to present a two-day workshop on Preventive Conservation and the Care of Cultural Collections. The workshop will be held on Friday at DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum and on Saturday at Krea University.

Vinod Daniel, chairperson, AusHeritage, a network of organisations in Australia dealing with cultural heritage, is one of the chief facilitators of the two-day workshop. With several decades of experience as a museum professional, Vinod has previously worked with the Getty Museum in the USA and for the past few years has been actively involved with Indian museums in trying to generate awareness regarding conservation.

“We’ve worked with museum staff in Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, where we’ve arranged for them to take up specialised training in conservation practices at institutes like SRAL. We’ve done five programmes so far, and this is our first in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Participants will be tutored by experts from The Metropolitan Museum of Art and SRAL in aspects of cultural preservation as agents of deterioration, risk management, monitoring, pest management, storage and exhibition practices, art handling and packing, the influence of light and radiation on art objects, etc. A practical session is also included with guidance from the experts.

For a country like India, with its hot climate a constant threat to its priceless artefacts, the number of conservators is rather low, Vinod noted. “Given the number of museums we have — not just the big ones in Delhi and Mumbai but also smaller ones in places like Thanjavur — India would need at least 10,000 conservators with basic training in collection management and preservation. As of now, the number of qualified conservationists is only about 700-800. So we’ve been reaching out to government museums and NGOs, and many of them have responded positively.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshina Chitra Heritage Museum artefacts
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp