Meme fest as temperature dips below 25 degrees celsius in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time in 20 years, the daytime temperature in Chennai dropped below 25 degrees Celsius. The #ChennaiSnow hashtag was trending on Twitter as chilly weather surprised everyone on a day that had a forecast for heavy rains. The Nungambakkam weather station on Monday recorded 24.9 degrees as against the normal 30.1 degrees, which is 5.2 degrees below normal.

While there was no rain as the depression in the Bay of Bengal was moving at a snail’s pace, the temperature plummeted under its influence. On November 10, 2002, the temperature dropped to 24.6 degrees.

Heavy rainfall in parts of TN

As per the latest weather bulletin issued at 8.45 pm on Monday, the depression was about 190 km from the Chennai coast. It is likely to move towards south Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry coasts by Monday night maintaining the intensity of the depression.

It will weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area around Tuesday morning. Heavy rainfall warning was issued for Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Vellore for Tuesday.

