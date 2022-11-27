EVs to replace diesel ITVs at Kattupalli port

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the transition to carbon-neutral operations, the entire fleet of diesel internal vehicles at Kattupalli Port are to be replaced with electric ones. The port, which is part of Adani Ports, recently bought five Electric Internal Terminal Vehicles (ITVs). The batteries of these ITVs can be charged through the grid as well as through renewable sources of energy.

Earlier, diesel ITVs were used for container movement within the port, between vessels and the yard, and container freight station operations.Each ITV is expected to bring about an annual reduction of about 8.6 MT in CO2 emission and 487.7 GJ in energy consumption, a release said.

CHENNAI: As part of the transition to carbon-neutral operations, the entire fleet of diesel internal vehicles at Kattupalli Port are to be replaced with electric ones. The port, which is part of Adani Ports, recently bought five Electric Internal Terminal Vehicles (ITVs). The batteries of these ITVs can be charged through the grid as well as through renewable sources of energy. Earlier, diesel ITVs were used for container movement within the port, between vessels and the yard, and container freight station operations.Each ITV is expected to bring about an annual reduction of about 8.6 MT in CO2 emission and 487.7 GJ in energy consumption, a release said.