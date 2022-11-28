Soon, bridge courses for Class 4, 5 kids in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education Department is set to conduct bridge courses, with basic numeracy and literacy, for students in Classes 4 and 5 who are lacking in the basic concepts. The courses will begin from the second term for government and government-aided schools.

This comes after a SCERT assessment that found few students of Classes 4 and 5 were in the learning stage of Class 1 children. “Due to the lockdown, there is a learning gap among students. Some in classes 4 and 5 struggle to read and do basic calculations,” said a communique by the elementary education director to the district and elementary education officers.

All elementary and middle school staff must be instructed to conduct the daily courses for 30 minutes to 1 hour, said, officials. About 10 to 15% of children were identified, at present. Classes will be held with help from the SCERT which prepared study material.

