Techie run over by lorry at Ponmar, father injured

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old girl was run over by a lorry after she fell off her father’s bike at Ponmar near Mambakkam-Medavakkam Main Road on Tuesday. The father escaped with minor injuries, said the police.

According to Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing, the girl was identified as M Keerthana of Kolathur, an employee at a private IT company in Thoraipakkam.

Police said Keerthana’s father Manivannan used to drop her to work every day. On Tuesday, Manivannan suddenly applied brakes and the bike skidded on the muddy road and both of them fell on the road. A lorry that was behind them ran over Keerthana.

On information, Thalambur police and Pallikaranai TIW police rushed to the spot. They recovered Keerthana’s body and sent it to Chromepet GH for postmortem. The police said the lorry driver absconded after ditching the vehicle.

