Deepavali rush: More than 5 lakh used Chennai Metro over two days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than five lakh people availed of the Chennai Metro Rail services on October 20 and 21 according to the data provided by CMRL.

On Thursday, 2.48 lakh passengers used the services, the highest this year which was eventually broken the very next day with 2.63 lakh passengers.

On Friday, the most used station was Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central Metro with 22,383 passengers, 14,106 at Thirumangalam and 14,142 at Guindy.

Earlier, Metro footfalls breached two lakh this year on March 28, June 3, August 29 and September 30, according to a release. This month, it is the first time that more than 2.5 lakh passengers availed of the Chennai Metro on a single day. The ridership has been increasing significantly this year, though it is still the halfway mark of what was predicted in the detailed project report. Currently, the average per day ridership is around 2 lakh while the one predicted in the detailed project report is 4.33 lakh (2020-21).

