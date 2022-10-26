Home Cities Chennai

Deepavali rush: More than 5 lakh used Chennai Metro over two days

On Thursday, 2.48 lakh passengers used the services, the highest this year which was eventually broken the very next day with 2.63 lakh passengers.

Published: 26th October 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro

Chennai Metro (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  More than five lakh people availed of the Chennai Metro Rail services on October 20 and 21 according to the data provided by CMRL.

On Thursday, 2.48 lakh passengers used the services, the highest this year which was eventually broken the very next day with 2.63 lakh passengers.

On Friday, the most used station was Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central Metro with 22,383 passengers, 14,106 at Thirumangalam and 14,142 at Guindy.

Earlier, Metro footfalls breached two lakh this year on March 28, June 3, August 29 and September 30, according to a release. This month, it is the first time that more than 2.5 lakh passengers availed of the Chennai Metro on a single day. The ridership has been increasing significantly this year, though it is still the halfway mark of what was predicted in the detailed project report. Currently, the average per day ridership is around 2 lakh while the one predicted in the detailed project report is 4.33 lakh (2020-21).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepavali chennai chennai metro
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp