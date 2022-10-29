Parents questioned by police, college girl kills self

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student allegedly killed herself after her parents were taken for enquiry by the police on a complaint given by their previous house owners. The deceased U Srinidhi, was a second year B.Com., student in a private college in the city.

A resident of Thiruverkadu, Srinidhi killed herself at her house on Thursday night. Police after preliminary investigations said that her parents Udhaya Kumar and Uma had borrowed two sovereigns of gold from their previous house owner, Revathy.

Since the couple did not give the gold back, Revathy had lodged a complaint that the couple stole a gold chain. Srinidhi who was allegedly scared that her parents might go to prison took the extreme decision, said the police. Further investigations are on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

