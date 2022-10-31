Home Cities Chennai

Chennai City gas distribution network in Karaikal, Nagai gets CRZ go-ahead

Published: 31st October 2022 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Gas pipeline

File image of pipelines to carry gas used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Union environment ministry has granted Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the proposed city gas distribution network in Karaikal and Nagapattinam. M/s Torrent Gas Private Limited has proposed to lay three natural gas pipelines for the development of the city gas distribution network in the two districts. 

The total length of the pipelines is 42.39 km, of which 22.35 kilometres of the pipeline covers Nagapattinam.  The project required CRZ clearance since the 3.26 km length of pipelines traverses through the tidal waterbodies. 

Both Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority and Pondicherry Coastal Zone Management Authority have recommended the proposal. The ministry has accorded CRZ clearance with the suggestion that the pipeline shall be laid exclusively by horizontal directional drilling method across canals, rivers, waterbodies and CRZ areas. 

An expert appraisal committee of the Union environment ministry, which examined the proposal earlier, said laying of the pipeline is a permissible activity in CRZ areas as per the CRZ Notification, 2011 and also noted that the project does not require environment clearance under EIA Notification, 2006. 

Annamalai S, Project Coordinator, Torrent Gas said, “Pipeline mode is the safest and most reliable mode of transportation. Transit losses are the lowest. The proposed project is the distribution of PNG which is a clean fuel and the best alternative for petrol/diesel an environmental aspect. The pipeline project will increase the natural gas usage among the local people which will reduce pollution.”

As per the rapid environmental impact assessment report, the minimum work plan target is to have 1.67 lakh PNG domestic connections and set up 27 CNG stations in Karaikal and Nagapattinam. 
The objective of the city gas distribution is to cater to the demand for natural gas by replacing LPG by supplying the gas through pipelines.

Torrent Gas had participated in the ninth round of bidding and won the authorization to Lay, Build, Operate or Expand the City Gas Distribution in Nagapattinam and Karaikal. The company entered into an agreement with GAIL (I) Limited for the supply of natural gas from GAIL’s SV-II station located at Thirumarugal village in Nagapattinam. 

