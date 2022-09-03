4 of inter-State gang arrested over loan applications scam in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Friday said arrests were made and properties seized in three cases handled by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Speaking at a press conference, the commissioner said four people from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were arrested and eight mobile phones, seven laptops, and 19 SIM cards seized from them in connection with the loan applications scam.

“They are a 50-member group. During interrogation, the police came across 937 mobile numbers and 200 UPI IDs used by them. They have experts to create these loan applications and use them to lure people. The group makes transactions of Rs 1 crore,” he said.

In the case of the mobile chatting app scam, two people from Goa were nabbed in July. A man from Chennai was duped to the tune of Rs 56 lakh by a woman over getting him a canteen contract in a company.

In the Madurai College owner cheating case, the Endorsement Fraud wing registered four arrests. The CCB police seized 120 sovereigns of jewellery and 15 assets from them.

