Keys and Conversations 

CHENNAI: Performances, applauses and struggles, SPLICE, an all-women band, have been slicing their way through it all. The pandemic has wholly altered the future of the music industry. In an age that relies heavily on technology post the pandemic, getting your foot in the music industry’s door is a herculean feat, and staying afloat, nother.

The demand for indie music and bands has considerably reduced with the onset of the pandemic. But the up-and-coming, all-women band SPLICE of Chennai has managed to make their mark despite the unpredictable conditions, one gig at a time.

From back-to-back performances at Goddy’s after their launch to playing for the first time in front of AR Reihana, the band’s calendars have been bustling with events. “Everyone’s family and friends have been very supportive. My father is the band’s manager and helps with publicity and helps us find gigs,” says Rinay, founder and drummer of the band. But, Sterlin, the lead pianist, clarifies, “Despite having a supportive team, everything boils down to timing because though people are supportive of an all-women band, it stops there. The initial days were tough, and we still struggle with securing gigs, but with time, we’ve learnt to take them in stride.”

Where it all began

From starting as a team of two in November 2021, SPLICE has now significantly grown, thanks to social media. “We started jamming with only a handful of members in 2021, but by January, we are now a proud band of 11,” says Sterlin. SPLICE, which refers to a knot or joint connecting two ends, seems fitting for a band trying to bridge the knot between people and music. From schoolgirls to working professionals, the band comprises women of various ages, all united through their passion for music.

“I work full time and am a member of SPLICE. I enjoy being a part of the band despite working full time. Though performances are nerve-wracking, the feeling you get after is unmatched,” says Sangeetha, a lead singer. Sherlyn, the 13- year-old bass guitarist and one of the band’s youngest members, comments on the unpredictability that comes with being in a band, “Being part of the band has taught me many things like how to adjust and adapt in tricky situations.

For instance, I had to cope when my power plug turned off mid-way during a performance, and I ran and replaced it on stage. I like learning new things daily and being among such wonderful people who are extremely supportive.” Currently, the band doesn’t perform original songs as covers help them grab people’s attention.

One chord at a time

While the band is busy establishing itself, Deepika, a vocalist, wishes for change soon. “Though I love to sing, composing music is my true passion. We’re already working on our originals and intend to release them soon,” she says. To this, Sterlin adds, “Our main goal is to create an empowering environment for women through our band and songs. Most songs we are working on are women-centric because we think creating that conversation is important.” Their current engagements also have their fair share of hurdles. Rinay says that being a part of 11 member band can be pretty tricky. “Since we are a large group, scheduling and travelling to gigs is tricky because all our members are working or in school. But we manage the best way we can.”

Tying up the strings

Regardless of the minor obstacles in their way, there’s no stopping SPLICE anytime soon. “We’re occupied with performances every other day, and we have many gigs lined up in and around the city soon. Practice and rehearsals are in full swing, and it’s exciting to perform in all these venues.” declares Sterlin. And what’s the best part of the whole process? “Being surrounded by such diverse, knowledgeable people. We’re very close-knit and have much respect and love for each other. I couldn’t ask for anything better, and I’m grateful I met Rinay that fateful day in 2021.” concludes Sterlin.

The progress of SPLICE has not just managed to turn heads but has also opened the doors for a whole band of aspiring musicians bogged down by the pandemic. And while upholding the ‘splice’, it’s safe to say that hope for a musical future is also restored.

