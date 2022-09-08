MOP Vaishnav College honours young achievers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three young women achievers were presented the MOP Yuva Sammaan Awards in its fifth edition at MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Tuesday. Entrepreneur Barkha Malpani, founder of the start-up Thank God It Is Homemade and previously the founder of branding company Brand Bridge; classical dancer Kalaimamani TM Sridevi; and international volleyball player Minimol Abraham each received a citation and `1 lakh to encourage them to pursue their journey of excellence. They received the award from classical musician Padma Bhushan Sudha Raghunathan.

CHENNAI: Three young women achievers were presented the MOP Yuva Sammaan Awards in its fifth edition at MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Tuesday. Entrepreneur Barkha Malpani, founder of the start-up Thank God It Is Homemade and previously the founder of branding company Brand Bridge; classical dancer Kalaimamani TM Sridevi; and international volleyball player Minimol Abraham each received a citation and `1 lakh to encourage them to pursue their journey of excellence. They received the award from classical musician Padma Bhushan Sudha Raghunathan.