MOP Vaishnav College honours young achievers

CHENNAI: Three young women achievers were presented the MOP Yuva Sammaan Awards in its fifth edition at MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Tuesday. Entrepreneur Barkha Malpani, founder of the start-up Thank God It Is Homemade and previously the founder of branding company Brand Bridge; classical dancer Kalaimamani TM Sridevi; and international volleyball player Minimol Abraham each received a citation and `1 lakh to encourage them to pursue their journey of excellence. They received the award from classical musician Padma Bhushan Sudha Raghunathan.
