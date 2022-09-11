YouTuber held for spreading false claims to earn money

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tambaram city police on Saturday arrested a YouTuber for spreading rumours on social media. The accused, R Janardhanan, is an engineer from Krishnagiri district. In a complaint to the police, Karthik, DMK ward councillor representing ward 48 in Tambaram Corporation, alleged the YouTuber made a false claim in a video that the government has been giving Rs 1,000 to each ration cardholder. Janardhanan allegedly told the police he made the video to increase his viewership and make money.

