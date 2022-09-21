Rela hospital launches Centre of Excellence for neuroendocrine tumours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rela Hospital, Chrompet, launched the Centre of Excellence for Neuroendocrine Tumors to provide the highest standard of care and expertise to patients with neuroendocrine tumours in India. The centre was inaugurated by Prof Ada E Yonath, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2009 for her pioneering discoveries on the structure and function of ribosomes, the protein synthesisers in cells, other renowned researchers and scientists, in the presence of Dr Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO, Rela Hospital.

Neuroendocrine tumours are cancers that begin in specialised cells called neuroendocrine cells. Neuroendocrine cells have traits similar to those of nerve cells and hormone-producing cells. A neuroendocrine tumour can start in almost any organ throughout the body, and it most commonly occurs in the gastrointestinal or GI tract, as well as the lungs and pancreas, appendix, small intestine and rectum.

Diagnosis and treatment of neuroendocrine tumours depend on the type of tumour, its location, whether it produces excess hormones, how aggressive it is and whether it has spread to other parts of the body. The Centre of Excellence will have the experts from oncology, pathology, radiology, nuclear medicine, endocrinology, surgery, gastroenterology and nursing to enhance patient care.

Dr Ilankumaran, said, “We are extremely happy and honoured to have this centre launched by Prof. Ada. We at Rela Hospital, are developing this new speciality or centre of excellence to address this very rare tumor. With the help of the highly skilled Oncology team and a strong infrastructure, we thought this was the best time to launch this specialty centre and offer treatment to those suffering from this rare disease.”

Dr CS Mani, senior consultant – Surgical Oncology, Rela Hospital said, “Neuroendocrine is a special group of cells which is scattered all over the body from head to foot. Although they are present for a specific purpose, they can unusually give rise to cancer of different types. In one end of the spectrum, it could sit and do nothing and in the other end it could be fatal.

In recent times there has been an increase in the recognition of the tumor. A few renowned celebrities like Steve Jobs, Irfan Khan and Aretha Franklin were affected with this tumour. It is also increasing in incidence all over the world compared to last 10 to 15 years.”

CHENNAI: Rela Hospital, Chrompet, launched the Centre of Excellence for Neuroendocrine Tumors to provide the highest standard of care and expertise to patients with neuroendocrine tumours in India. The centre was inaugurated by Prof Ada E Yonath, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2009 for her pioneering discoveries on the structure and function of ribosomes, the protein synthesisers in cells, other renowned researchers and scientists, in the presence of Dr Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO, Rela Hospital. Neuroendocrine tumours are cancers that begin in specialised cells called neuroendocrine cells. Neuroendocrine cells have traits similar to those of nerve cells and hormone-producing cells. A neuroendocrine tumour can start in almost any organ throughout the body, and it most commonly occurs in the gastrointestinal or GI tract, as well as the lungs and pancreas, appendix, small intestine and rectum. Diagnosis and treatment of neuroendocrine tumours depend on the type of tumour, its location, whether it produces excess hormones, how aggressive it is and whether it has spread to other parts of the body. The Centre of Excellence will have the experts from oncology, pathology, radiology, nuclear medicine, endocrinology, surgery, gastroenterology and nursing to enhance patient care. Dr Ilankumaran, said, “We are extremely happy and honoured to have this centre launched by Prof. Ada. We at Rela Hospital, are developing this new speciality or centre of excellence to address this very rare tumor. With the help of the highly skilled Oncology team and a strong infrastructure, we thought this was the best time to launch this specialty centre and offer treatment to those suffering from this rare disease.” Dr CS Mani, senior consultant – Surgical Oncology, Rela Hospital said, “Neuroendocrine is a special group of cells which is scattered all over the body from head to foot. Although they are present for a specific purpose, they can unusually give rise to cancer of different types. In one end of the spectrum, it could sit and do nothing and in the other end it could be fatal. In recent times there has been an increase in the recognition of the tumor. A few renowned celebrities like Steve Jobs, Irfan Khan and Aretha Franklin were affected with this tumour. It is also increasing in incidence all over the world compared to last 10 to 15 years.”