A sign to learn the language

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the age of the Internet, we have found a way to communicate with those beyond national boundaries but funnily, still struggle to speak to many closer to home. Statistically, 6.3 crore people (National Health Mission) struggle with Significant Auditory Impairment.

The communication gap between the deaf and non-disabled communities is a feasible bridge to cross with a little help from sign language. And if you’re looking for a reason to learn, deaf people and sign language interpreters give you seven, ahead of International Day of Sign Languages.

Santhosh KS

college student

It took me four years to learn it since I depend on oralism. I had a cochlear implant and found it challenging to learn sign language quickly but I love it! Indian Sign Language has its grammar, words, expressions, feelings etc., and it helps you make friends with deaf people. And I also find it fun and comedic that I can prank someone without sound.

Srivatsan Sankaran

travel photographer and founder – Madras Photo Bloggers

Learning sign language is all about effort, time and interest. If a deaf person learns ISL, they can express and articulate their thoughts clearly. With lip reading, one may not understand letters like Q, R, S. Sign language helps in this case to distinguish words and letters. If a non-disabled person learns sign language, it paves the way to know deaf culture and provides accessibility in communication. I believe sign language is a caveman language; it is very basic. It’s our human instinct to use signs when we are put into very loud locations. We use signs naturally to seek our attention and communicate.

Aravind R,

photographer

I started learning sign language when I was a kid and picked it up in a few months since it was essential for daily life (as a deaf person). Through sign language, one has the enhanced ability to interpret body language through facial expressions and hand gestures. Learning sign language can help in interacting with all deaf people, as many do not know how to lip-read.

Deva Manohari K

Freelance sign language interpreter

More people aren’t taking up sign language because they lack awareness and there are comparatively fewer opportunities in this field as a profession. As a person who ventured into this with passion, I believe that learning sign language is equal to advocating inclusivity. Even though we are living in the same world, we are not able to communicate with the hearing impaired community and an opportunity to do that bridges the gap and views humanity as a whole. I hope that schools and colleges take up sign language as a subject so that everybody will venture into learning it and promote the message of inclusivity.

Shri TKM Sandeep

Founder and president, Deaf EnAbled Foundation

Indian sign language like every other language can be perfected with regular use. The vocabulary is vast and ever-expanding. And, it is very efficient if you can practise every day. Your ageing is delayed. Just kidding. But part of it is almost true, sign language is expressed not just through the hands, but also facial movements. Imagine the number of muscles you’d move if you signed every day! On a serious note, for deaf individuals, it is the best way to uplift their socio-economic conditions in society as it would make education and employment accessible.

R Suresh

Interpreter, Tamil Nadu Sports Association

While working at Hindustan Photo Films, I picked up sign language to communicate with my colleagues who were deaf. In 2016, when I joined the Tamil Nadu Sports Association, it helped me communicate with the players, understand their needs, communicate their queries and be their voice. I used to go with them to meetings with the media and important government officials. It is really easy to learn the language and I didn’t learn it academically but dived into it just to talk with my friends. If more people took up the language, there would be more understanding and empathy.

Nithya M

Sign language interpreter, Helpcare NGO

After completing my B. Ed in Hearing Impairment, I wanted to connect more with my deaf students, so I took up sign language and learned it academically in 2014. I started working as an interpreter only six months ago, but my skill has given me an opportunity to have an emotional connection with people. Every day, I am learning and adapting to the upgraded words and actions. Each person is different and uses the language differently, so I am understanding different styles of language through this journey. Even if you know the basics, I think you have to be patient and understand what the other person is conveying. There should be trust that must be developed. If everyone takes it up there will be more emotional connection between people and we can understand the community’s issues in a deeper way.

Compiled by Diya Maria George, Sahana Iyer

