PhD student of IIT Madras kills self

Published: 01st April 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 31-year-old doctorate student of IIT Madras allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Velachery on Friday. The deceased was identified as Sachin Kumar Jain, a native of West Bengal, who was pursuing PhD in Mechanical Engineering Department.

He was staying in a rented apartment in Velachery for the past three months. He was staying with two others - Devkush (28) and Devaraj (28), who are also pursuing their PhD in IIT-M. On Friday, the three of them left for the institute as usual.

However, Sachin returned home early. Around noon, Sachin posted a status on his WhatsApp stating he was not good enough and that he was sorry and also relayed the message to some of his friends, police investigation revealed.

When Devkush reached home, Sachin was found unconscious after which he was moved to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Velachery Police registered a case. Two weeks ago, a 20-year-old BTech student at IIT-Madras died by suicide in his hostel room. The deceased was identified as V Vaipu Pushpak Sree Sai from Andhra. (If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.)

IIT Madras PhD student suicide
Comments

