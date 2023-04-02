Fire breaks out at landmark LIC building in Chennai
The blazing fire and thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the top floor of the city's iconic structure on Sunday evening, even as a video of the incident went viral.
Published: 02nd April 2023 08:44 PM | Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 09:39 PM
CHENNAI: A minor fire broke out in the display board placed on the terrace of the LIC building on Sunday evening. The fire was put out about 30 minutes later.
Fire personnel told TNIE that a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire. LIC building located on Anna Salai is the headquarters of South India. At around 5.30 pm, the public noticed a fire on top of the LIC building. On closer look, the police found it was the name board placed on top of the building.
On information fire tenders from Triplicane, Teynampet, Thousand Lights, Egmore, Kilpauk, Chepauk, Central and Royapettah reached the spot. The fire personnel brought in the hydraulic highrise equipment which was purchased last year. The highrise equipment can climb up to 20 floors. The fire personnel put out the fire in 30 minutes.
Being Sunday there was less than usual traffic on Anna Salai which helped to quickly douse the fire. No casualties were reported, said the police.
The Anna Salai police have registered a case and further investigations are on.
#WATCH | A fire officer told TNIE that a short circuit is being suspected to have triggered the fire. LIC building located on Anna Salai is the headquarters of South India. pic.twitter.com/XwemKDC9nU— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) April 2, 2023
Sources said five fire attendees were pressed into service to douse the flames.