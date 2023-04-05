CM Stalin inaugurates Thiru Vi Ka park

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the Thiru Vi Ka Park in Shenoy Nagar which was restored by Chennai Metro Rail Limited at Rs 18 crore. The eight-acre park was taken over by CMRL for the construction of the Shenoy Nagar station and was handed back over to the Greater Chennai Corporation last week following the completion of work. The park had been closed since 2011 due to the metro rail work.

The park now has a walking track, skating rink, beach volleyball court, a basketball court, a cricket net practice space, an open gym, a yoga centre, and a reading zone, according to an official release. The release also stated that the park has transplanted trees of rare native species and has a total of around 2,400 fully grown trees.

Apart from this, the park also has musical fountains, twelve 3x12 meter lamps, decorative and colorful lights, gardens, benches, drinking water and toilet facilities, the release said. The inaugural event also had Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran, Mayor R Priya, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and CMRL MD MA Siddique, among others, in attendance.

a bird’s eye view of the park | Ashwin Prasath

Rs ​5 crore projects in Kolathur

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday also inaugurated an urban primary health centre constructed at the cost of Rs 27.94 lakh at Agaram and laid the foundation for various projects costing Rs 5.47 crore in Kolathur constituency.

Stalin laid the stone for an open gymnasium at the cost of Rs 20.99 lakh on Pallavan Salai and five multi-purpose buildings at various places at Rs 1.91 crore under MLAs local area development fund. He also inspected stormwater drains being constructed on Pallavan Salai to a length of 1,100 metres at a cost of Rs 15.40 crore.

Later, he distributed welfare assistance such as laptops and sewing machines to women who had completed courses at Anitha Achievers Academy. Ministers KN Nehru, PK Sekarbabu and Greater Chennai Corporation mayor R Priya were present.

