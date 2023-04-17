Home Cities Chennai

Three held for beating 'mentally unstable' man to death in Chennai

According to the police, the man was admitted to a government hospital in Poonamallee on Thursday and he succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

Published: 17th April 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Three men were arrested by Valasaravakkam police for allegedly thrashing a man with suspected mental disability to death. Hunt is on for another accused. The police are yet to ascertain the victim’s identity.

According to the police, the man was admitted to a government hospital in Poonamallee on Thursday and he succumbed to injuries on Saturday. The case which was initially registered as an attempt to murder was altered to murder. Another person linked to the case is absconding, the police said.

The arrested men are Jaya Muthuvel (47), Ganesan (42) and Sivaramakrishnan (20). The issue came to light when Karambakkam VAO complained to the Valasaravakkam police. Around 8 pm on Thursday, the man had allegedly thrown a wooden log at a woman near Padmavathy Nagar. The woman’s friend confronted him and allegedly assaulted him with the same log.

As he was fleeing, the public allegedly started pelting him with stones. Jaya Muthuvel then hit with a cricket bat, the VAO said in his complaint. Ganesan and Paneerselvam pelted stones at him. Only after the passersby informed the police, the trio left the spot. On information, police arrived on the scene and rescued the injured man and took him to a hospital, where he succumbed. An investigation is on.

