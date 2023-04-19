Home Cities Chennai

Pay property tax before April 30 to get 5 per cent discount

The Chennai Corporation had already announced a rebate for assessees paying their taxes before April 30.

Published: 19th April 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Home loan, Home tax , property tax , Loan

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Those paying property tax dues by April 30 to their respective corporations, municipalities and town panchayats will receive a 5% rebate as incentive, according to a statement from the municipal administration and water supply department.

Subject to a maximum of Rs 5,000, an assessee shall be granted 5% of the net property tax payable as incentive if they pay the property tax within 30 days from the date of commencement of the half-year, according to the release. April marks the beginning of the half-year for 2023-24.

Apart from digital platforms, property owners can pay taxes through tax collectors who are now on door-to-door collection drives and at collection centres set up by zonal offices in corporations, municipality or town panchayat offices. The Chennai Corporation had already announced a rebate for assessees paying their taxes before April 30.

Rs 5,000 The maximum rebate that will be given to an assessee

property tax Chennai Corporation
Comments

