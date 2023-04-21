Home Cities Chennai

AAI wooing Australian airlines for direct flights from Chennai

There are almost 7,00,000 Indians, comprising both Australians of Indian origin and Indian residents, making a significant contribution to Australia’s society and economy.

Published: 21st April 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

If direct operations start from to Australia, it will benefit the large Indian diaspora in the country | Express

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennai could soon see a direct flight service to Australia as the Airport Authority of India is wooing Qantas Airways, Australia’s largest airline by fleet size, to start direct flights between Chennai and Perth or Chennai and Sydney.

If direct operations start, it will benefit the large Indian diaspora in the country, said Chennai Airport director Dr Sharad Kumar. Chennai is welcoming new airlines to experience the world-class facilities at the newly inaugurated terminal, added Dr Kumar.

Qantas is also planning to enhance its international foothold. Along with its subsidiary Jetstar, Qantas has launched the first non-stop flights between Australia and Bengaluru in Southern India. Currently, there are no direct flights from Chennai to Australia, and it takes more than 10 hours to travel to Perth with a stopover in Singapore. Direct flights from Perth to Chennai would cut down the travel time to nearly half.

There are almost 7,00,000 Indians, comprising both Australians of Indian origin and Indian residents, making a significant contribution to Australia’s society and economy. After signing the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), Australia is keen to expand its ties with India. Australian Minister for Emergency Services, Innovation and Digital Economy Stephen Dawson, who was also in Chennai highlighted the need for direct connectivity between Perth and Chennai.

Roger Cook, Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism, Western Australia, recently attended the CAPA India Aviation Summit in New Delhi to discuss establishing a direct flight from India. Western Australia signed a letter of intent with the Tamil Nadu government to strengthen its relationship on March 20, 2023. Under the partnership, the two will work on economic cooperation, education, energy, mining, space and innovation, defence, agriculture, health and medical life sciences. Cook inaugurated the Chennai office in July 2022, marking the opening of Western Australia’s second office in India.

Dr Kumar said, “Tamil Nadu is one of the most happening states with robust growth in automobile, textiles, health and wellness and tourism sectors, which provides ample business opportunities for airlines and Qantas can be the early bird in tapping this potential.”

