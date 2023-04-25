Home Cities Chennai

Madurai family’s indelible artistry that adorns Chithirai festivities

Kumaravel would fill the streets with ritualistic music when the Velliyankundram Zamindar arrives at the Kallalagar temple for commencing the Kallalagar procession as part of the Chithirai festival.

Published: 25th April 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kumaravel along with his family members making Thiruvatchi for Chithirai festival. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)

Kumaravel along with his family members making Thiruvatchi for Chithirai festival. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Famed for its temple festivals, Madurai town boasts quite a few folklore artists and musicians. With another Chithirai festival enveloping the temple town in euphoria now, TNIE met with Kumaravel aka Kombukaran of Amandhurpatti village near Kallandhiri, who plays the traditional Kombu (wind instrument).

Kumaravel would fill the streets with ritualistic music when the Velliyankundram Zamindar arrives at the Kallalagar temple for commencing the Kallalagar procession as part of the Chithirai festival. He is also among a handful of people who create handmade decorative items for devotees who take part in the procession, and materials for folk art performances, including Mazhil Attam, Madu Attam, Puliyattam, Poikkal Kuthirai and Karagam. Along with his son, Kumaravel also performs Thappattam.

His family has a lot riding on Chithirai festival every year. They have to earn a handsome amount in the next two weeks, as the profit must more or less sustain them till the next festival. The family bides in a small tile-roofed structure comprising two rooms, one of which is filled with handmade articles and musical instruments.

“For centuries, our family has been playing the Kombu musical instrument at Kallalagar temple. A couple of years ago, we started a Thappattam band to eking out a living. We are famous for making Thiruvachi (massive decorations that adorn devotees’ heads) and Kizhi, used during the Kallalagar procession,” Kumaravel said. The family makes floral headpieces worn by Karakattam dancers,” Kumaravel added.

His son Dheena possesses a hotel management degree but forwent the career to take up his family traditions of Thappattam and folklore art. Not every year, the family received enough income to sustain the traditional livelihood. “Even when times were bad, we did not take up farmwork or any other labour. We wholeheartedly stick to these traditional practices and believe it’s our calling to do so."

"There was a time when I had given up playing the Kombu as we could not afford to buy the instrument material. However, I took a loan of `9,000 and purchased the instrument. When I play it in front of Velliyankundram Zamindar in recent years, I truly feel like I belong to the Kombukaran family. My dream is to buy all the instruments my ancestors used to play, including Thavil and Urumi, during their times,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai folklore Chithirai festival handmade decorative items
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp