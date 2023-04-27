Chennai: Youth jumps off EMU to save his friend, run over by another train

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A youth was run over by a train after he jumped off a moving EMU to save his friend who slipped and fell off on the track near Saidapet on Wednesday evening, a report said.

The victim has been identified as Gautham (26). He was part of a group from Tirupattur that had come to Chennai to see off a friend who was flying to Singapore from Chennai airport.

According to an agency report, the group of friends had arrived at Chennai Central railway station and thereon they boarded an EMU at Park Railway station to head for Tirusulum.

When the train was nearing Saidapet railway station, one of the friends, Asaithambi, who was standing near the door, slipped and fell down. While the others alighted the train onto the platform as it slowed down while approaching Saidapet railway station, Gautham jumped from the train and ended on the tracks. At that moment, an electric train bound for Beach Station hit Gautham. Asaithambi got lucky and did not get hit by the train, the report said quoting a railway police officer.

Gautham was rushed to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. His body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for autopsy.

