Turtle menswear finds a home in Chennai

At our Turtle Chennai exclusive brand outlet in Phoenix MarketCity you will get premium quality menswear with the finest quality of fabrics and compatible accessories.

Published: 27th April 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

The Chennai exclusive brand outlet will be a first for the company in Tamil Nadu. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After marking its presence in more than 500 Indian cities, Kolkata-headquartered Turtle, a menswear fashion brand, comes to the city. The Chennai exclusive brand outlet will be a first for the company in Tamil Nadu. 

A leading menswear brand, Turtle is well integrated into the lifestyle of many with its in-house retail unit and dynamic collection that caters to more than 160 exclusive brand outlets and more than 1,600 multi-brand outlets across the country.

“Turtle as a brand is in a rapid expansion mode currently and the focus is on expanding our EBO base across the country. At our Turtle Chennai exclusive brand outlet in Phoenix MarketCity you will get premium quality menswear with the finest quality of fabrics and compatible accessories. Also we have an exclusive range of ceremonial collections which will set the tone of dressing for the wedding season,” said Narinder Kaur, head marketing, Turtle Ltd. 

“This is our first store in Tamil Nadu, Chennai. We are confident that the people of Chennai will like the collection of Turtle. Other than shirts, trousers and chinos, Turtle now boasts of premium quality denim wear, t-shirts and athleisure. Our ceremonial collection will add glitter to your wardrobe. Now Chennai will become more fashionable as Turtle has added a new feather to its cap,” said Barani V, regional area operations manager, Turtle Ltd.

The store is located in shop number FF 58, 1st floor, 142, Phoenix MarketCity, Velachery 

