Police in Chennai probe into ‘cops’ extorting motorists during vehicle check

Initial probe revealed that the two were using fake badges as the number belonged to another cop.

Published: 30th April 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tambaram city police are inquiring into an allegation where two police constables collected money from people by conducting their own vehicle checks. An initial probe revealed that the two were using fake badges as the number belonged to another cop.

The issue came to light after an alleged audio clip of the police inspector attached to the station was shared on social media. Tambaram city police commissioner A Amalraj told TNIE that the allegation is being verified and the complaint was forwarded from the CM Special cell.

On April 12, police constables identified as Ponnmudi and Venkatesan conducted a vehicle check at Kolapakkam - Nedungundram junction.  The two blocked a two-wheeler and threatened to book him under ganja smuggling charges if he did not pay up Rs 1,000. The victim went home and brought the money, said the police inspector in the audio clip.

“The constable gave the badge number as 1648 and that his name was Somasundram. The victim through a retired civil servant lodged a complaint with the CM Special cell. After investigation it found that the police personnel with that batch number were different people,” says the inspector in the audio. Venkatesan knows a person who can duplicate police badge numbers, said police sources.

