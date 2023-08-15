Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Class IV student returning home after I-day celebration in Kalpakkam school run over by bus

The boy has been identified as Shravan. His mother works as a scientist at the Kalpakkam Atomic Power plant. 

CHENNAI: A class IV student returning home on his bicycle after the independence day celebration at his school in Kalpakkam was crushed to death by a speeding bus on Tuesday.

He was studying class IV at Atomic Energy Central School in Kalpakkam. He went to school to participate in the independence day celebrations early in the morning. The boy was returning home after the flag hoisting ceremony on a bicycle when he was knocked down and killed by a state transport corporation bus proceeding to Kalpakkam from Chennai. The boy died on the spot.

Following the accident, the boy's parents, relatives and the local people protested demanding action against the driver.

The bus driver has been arrested. 

Further investigations are on.

